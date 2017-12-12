Trump calls sexual misconduct allegations ‘fabricated’

U.S. President Donald Trump, pushing back against women accusing him of sexual misconduct, insisted on Tuesday that he’s the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met”. Mr. Trump lashed out on Twitter a day after three women who previously accused him of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”
On Monday, three women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Mr. Trump’s behaviour. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated Mr. Trump.
