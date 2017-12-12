International

Trump calls sexual misconduct allegations ‘fabricated’

President Donald Trump at the Roosevelt Room of the White House on December 11, 2017.

President Donald Trump at the Roosevelt Room of the White House on December 11, 2017.

Three women have urged Congress to investigate Mr. Trump’s behaviour.

U.S. President Donald Trump, pushing back against women accusing him of sexual misconduct, insisted on Tuesday that he’s the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met”. Mr. Trump lashed out on Twitter a day after three women who previously accused him of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”

(Left-Right) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a former Miss North Carolina, exit a news conference for the film “16 Women and Donald Trump” which focuses on women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., on Monday.

Women lawmakers seek probe into Trump’s sexual misconduct allegations

 

On Monday, three women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Mr. Trump’s behaviour. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated Mr. Trump.

