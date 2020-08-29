International

Trump attacks Biden, says COVID-19 under control

Donald Trump. File.   | Photo Credit: AP

President Donald Trump on Friday insulted his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as “low-IQ” and barely conscious in a New Hampshire speech reinforcing his strategy of painting himself as the defender of the country against socialist mayhem.

The speech, filled with hyperbolic and inaccurate descriptions of life under the Democrats, followed Mr. Trump’s White House address to the Republican convention late on Thursday where he warned that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America.” Mr. Trump told the crowd assembled at the airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, that he was sure of victory on November 3. “Does anyone have any doubt?” he asked to a chorus of support.

Much as he did on Thursday at the White House, Mr. Trump claimed to be single-handedly protecting the country from Democratic anarchists. And he again said that COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,80,000 Americans already, was under control.

