Trump assassination bid: what we know

The story so far: In a shooting incident under investigation as an attempted assassination attempt, former U.S. President Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, leaving one person dead and two others critically injured. Follow Live Updates here

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Secret Service, which provides former Presidents with lifetime protection, said Trump was safe while the suspected shooter was killed.

The attack marks the first attempt to assassinate a President or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. Coming less than four months before the November 5 election and just days before Trump was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time to set up a potential rematch with President Joe Biden, the incident is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the presidential race and domestic politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what we know so far.

How did the shooting unfold?

On Saturday evening, a few minutes after Trump took the stage in Butler and began his speech, at least five shots rang out as the former U.S. President was talking about a spike in illegal border crossings. In one of the videos of the incident, Trump is seen clutching his right ear behind the podium before Secret Service agents dash toward him and cover him. “Get down,” the agents said as Trump dropped to the ground as gunfire set off panic.

A minute later, he emerged with his face streaked with blood. He pumped his fist in the air in a show of defiance, mouthing the words “Fight! Fight! Fight!” before the Secret Service rushed him to a black SUV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Moment Donald Trump shot at election rally

Who was the shooter?

The suspected shooter, who attacked Trump from an elevated position outside the rally venue, was killed at the scene. The suspect has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement reportedly recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene. No motive has been identified so far in the assassination attempt, the FBI has stated and added that the investigation is ongoing.

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to the state’s voter records. However, he had given $15 to a progressive political action committee in 2021, the day President Joe Biden took over, as per an AP report.

How did rally attendees react?

A witness recounted how a man next to him was shot dead during the apparent assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate. “I heard several gunshots. The man beside me suffered a gun shot to the head, was instantly killed [and] fell to the bottom of the bleachers. Another woman looked like she got hit in the forearm or hand,” the man told NBC News. He said it seemed the victim was “in the way of the shots between whoever was shooting the gun and the President.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Republican Dan Meuser was in the front row with other elected officials and candidates when the shots rang out. “It was pretty clear after the first pop that it was gunfire,” he told AP. “It was just a lot of mayhem, and just a terrible, terrible tragedy, a terrible shame.”

Rico Elmore, vice chairman of the Beaver County Republican Party, was sitting in a section for special guests, facing President Trump, when he heard what sounded like firecrackers. “So, everyone hesitated — and it was like, no, these are actual shots. So I yelled, ‘Get down!’” Elmore saw Secret Service agents helping Trump off the stage and then heard someone from his left calling for a medic. He took off his tie and jumped a barricade, but when he reached the person, Elmore saw he had been shot in the head. Elmore said he held the victim’s head but it was too late. “I mean, it was a horror,” Elmore said.

Chet Jack, a member of the state Republican Party, and his wife Beth were sitting in the bleachers facing Trump when they heard the shots. Beth ducked after hearing the shots and then a second round of shots. “I couldn’t see what happened with President Trump, because the minute I heard a shot, I yelled, ‘Everybody get down!’” Beth said. While Beth ducked for cover, Chet said he remained standing. He said he believed the shots were coming from above, and that ducking wouldn’t protect him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read |From Lincoln to Trump: A long history of shootings in U.S. Presidential politics

Is Trump safe?

After the incident, Trump left for New Jersey to spend the night at his private gold club. He wrote on his Truth Social site that he, “knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening…” He thanked the Secret Service and law endorsement for their “rapid response”.

Trump also extended his condolences to the family of the person killed at the rally. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he said.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said his father was “in great spirits.” “He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him,” Trump Jr. said in a statement.

What has Biden said?

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, returned to Washington from Delaware earlier than planned following the attack at the Trump rally. The White House said President Biden also spoke with former President Donald Trump.

“I’m grateful to hear that [Trump is] safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information … There’s no place for this kind of violence in America,” the U.S. President said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “relieved that he [Trump] is not seriously injured.” “We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting,” she said in a statement.

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

What is the world saying?

The deadly incident sent shockwaves across the globe, with leaders uniting to condemn the attack and denounce political violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply concerned” by the attack on his friend.

“Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery… Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” the PM added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened” by the shooting, while a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office denounced all forms of political violence. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident “concerning and confronting.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was shocked. Jordan Bardella of the French far-right National Rally party said “Violence is the poison of any democracy.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension” updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.