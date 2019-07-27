International

Trump asks Apple to manufacture in U.S. to avoid tax

In this June 13, 2016, file photo, the Apple logo is shown on a screen at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.

In this June 13, 2016, file photo, the Apple logo is shown on a screen at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

“I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I do not want them to build them in China,” he told reporters in his Oval Office at the White House.

US President Donald Trump on Friday ruled out a tariff waiver for Apple products made in China.

“I want Apple to build their plants in the United States. I do not want them to build them in China,” he told reporters in his Oval Office at the White House.

“When I heard they were going to build in China, I said no, it’s okay. You can build in China, but when you send your product into the United States, we are going to tariff you. But we will work it out,” Mr. Trump said.

Stating that he had a lot of respect for Apple chief Tim Cook, the President said, “We will work it out. I think they are going to announce that they are going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I am starting to get very happy.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump said Apple will not get any tariff waiver for its products made in China.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
trade dispute
China
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 2:51:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-asks-apple-to-manufacture-in-us-to-avoid-tax/article28730047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY