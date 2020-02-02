International

Trump and Trudeau discussed coronavirus in Friday phone call

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Friday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Friday.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau also discussed on Friday the landmark North American trade agreement that Mr. Trump signed on Wednesday, and the need for China to release two Canadian citizens that it detained on state security charges in 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed their countries' efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the rapidly spreading new coronavirus in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed that a Massachusetts man was the eighth patient to contract the flu-like illness in the United States, and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people entering the United States from overseas who might need to be quarantined.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau also discussed on Friday the landmark North American trade agreement that Mr. Trump signed on Wednesday, and the need for China to release two Canadian citizens that it detained on state security charges in 2018.

The coronavirus, which experts believed started in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far resulted in 304 deaths in China, according to a state broadcaster. The country has more than 14,000 confirmed cases so far.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
China
trade agreements
viral diseases
international relations
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 8:05:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/trump-and-trudeau-discussed-coronavirus-in-friday-phone-call/article30718235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY