Trump and Kim to have dinner before series of official talks

The second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will begin with an official greeting and a meal the night before a series of official meetings.
Mr. Trump is set to arrive late Tuesday in Hanoi, Vietnam, and meet on Wednesday with Vietnam’s president and prime minister ahead of seeing Mr. Kim. The North Korean leader arrived several hours before Mr. Trump.
Before leaving Washington, Mr. Trump downplayed expectations for big strides toward denuclearization by North Korea. He told a meeting of governors that denuclearization remains a goal and predicted that Mr. Kim’s country will gain economically.
Worries abound across world capitals about what Mr. Trump might be willing to give up in the name of a victory. Their first summit, last year in Singapore, yielded few concrete results.
