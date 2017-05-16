Trump and intel agencies at loggerheads again, on Russia

President Donald Trump and U.S. intelligence agencies appear to have crossed swords again over a conversation he had with Russian interlocutors last week at the White House. The Washington Post reported, quoting unnamed officials, that Mr. Trump gave away “highly classified” information in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Mr. Trump responded on Twitter, defending his conversation and reiterating his charge that intelligence agencies were letting classified information out. “As President, I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

“I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community…,” said Mr. Trump.

The story broken by the Post on Monday evening was widely followed up by all media platforms. The original report said “the information the president relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government.”

Leon Panetta, a former secretary of defence and CIA director, said the intelligence in question was shared with U.S. by a West Asian country that did not want it shared with anyone else. Such disclosures by the President could compromise America’s ability to gather intelligence, he said.

‘False story’

Before Mr. Trump responded on twitter, senior officials of the administration, who were present in the meeting, refuted the allegation. H.R. McMaster, U.S. National Security Adviser, said the President did not discuss intelligence sources or methods with Russian interlocutors.

“There’s nothing that the President takes more seriously than the security of the American people. The story that came out, as reported, is false. The President and the Foreign Minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time, at no time, were intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the President did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known,” said Mr. McMaster.

Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson said during the exchange, “the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations”. Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Adviser, said: “This story is false. The President only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.

Ever since Mr. Trump took charge, a series of leaks regarding intelligence matters has put the President and the country’s spy agencies at loggerheads. Most of these leaks relate to Russia. In one incident, U.S. media reported that former NSA Michael Flynn discussed lifting of sanctions against Russia with Ambassador Kislyak in a conversation that was taped by intelligence.

The controversy led to Mr. Flynn’s resignation as the NSA. These reports add up to a picture of improper contacts between Russia and officials of the Trump administration, though details are not available.

Ties intact

Meanwhile, Two of Washington's allies in the intelligence sharing network known as “Five Eyes” — the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — played down the impact of the disclosure on their relationship with Washington, Reuters reported. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told a radio station he would maintain “my normal circumspection and discretion” on classified matters, adding the alliance with the U.S. “is the bedrock of our national security".