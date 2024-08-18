GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trump again decries two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labelling the female boxers as men

Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and pledging to “keep men out of women’s sports”

Updated - August 18, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - August 18, 2024 09:46 am IST - WASHINGTON

AP
Donald Trump. File

Donald Trump. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday (August 17, 2024) again decried two gold medalist Olympic athletes, falsely labelling the female boxers as men.

Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and pledging to “keep men out of women's sports,” turning his attention to the recently concluded Olympic Games and the case of two athletes who became the subject of international scrutiny regarding misconceptions about their gender.

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk named in Algerian Olympic gold-medalist Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying lawsuit

Trump has long criticized transgender people as part of his rallies and focused specifically on transgender athletes, using language about gender identity that LGBTQ+ advocates say is wrong and harmful.

In the case of the two boxers, both Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan have faced misconceptions about their gender created by the fallout from the Olympic-banished International Boxing Association’s decision last year to disqualify both fighters from the world championships for allegedly failing an eligibility test.

Trump did not mention the athletes by name but remarked that “in the Olympics, they had two transitioned."

“They were men. They transitioned to women, and they were in the boxing,” Trump said.

Why is Imane Khelif at the center of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympics? | In Focus podcast

Despite being born and raised as women, Khelif and Lin found themselves in the crosshairs of Western debates about gender, sex and sports after failing the unspecified and untransparent eligibility tests for women’s competition from the now-banned International Boxing Association.

Trump and other prominent figures have complained about Khelif being allowed to compete and Trump has previously referred to Khelif as a man.

On Saturday (August 17, 2024), he did so again by describing both athletes competing in the games as “crazy” and saying, "It's so demeaning to women.”

Related stories

Related Topics

US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS / USA / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.