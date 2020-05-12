International

Trump abruptly ends press conference after spat with reporters

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tries to ask her question of U.S. President Donald Trump after he called on her on the heels of an exchange with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang (L) during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2020. The president refused to hear Collins' question, then ended and left the news conference.

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference Monday following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

Jiang asked Trump why he was putting so much emphasis on the amount of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the United States.

"Why does that matter?” Jiang asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

Trump replied that “they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question.”

"Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Jiang asked. Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with her family at age 2.

Trump said he would say that to “anyone who asks a nasty question.”

"It’s not a nasty question,” Jiang said. “Why does that matter?”

Trump again asked for another question, then said, “Nah, that’s OK” and waved off CNN’s Collins when she approached the microphone. "You pointed to me,” Collins said.

The President said, “I pointed to you and you didn’t respond.” Collins said she was giving Jiang the time to finish her questioning.

"Can I ask a question?” Collins said.

With that, Trump called an end to the news conference, held in the White House Rose Garden, and walked away.

Jiang and Collins wore masks to the news conference, as did most reporters, following the recent reports that two White House employees — an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and a valet to the President — had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Comments
