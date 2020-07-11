Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.

The storm system was expected to bring 5 to 10 centimeters of rain, with the possibility of minor coastal flooding from New Jersey to Rhode Island as well as flash flooding, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 15 kilometers northeast of Atlantic City, according to national forecasters.

Several beaches in Delaware had been temporarily closed because of the storm. And police in Ocean City asked drivers to avoid southern parts of the tourist town because flooding had already made some roads impassable.

Some streets in the New Jersey shore towns of Sea Isle City and Wildwood were flooded, according to social media posts. Seaside Heights, New Jersey, reported a sustained wind of 60 kmph and New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport reported a wind gust of 72 kmph, said forecasters.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said. Heavy rain was falling in New York City Friday afternoon as the center of the storm crept northward toward upstate New York and western New England.

"We expect some pretty heavy winds, and we need people to be ready for that, and some flash flooding in certain parts of the city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing Friday morning.

The shoreline town of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, was preparing to open the local high school as a 2,000-person shelter. In a nod to the coronavirus outbreak, Police Chief Michael Spera they will be handing out masks and will not be sending residents to the gym or other common areas.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed. "We’re fully prepared. FEMA’s ready in case it’s bad. Shouldn’t be too bad, but you never know,” Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida.

Trump postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire due to the weather, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.