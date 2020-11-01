Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

Miami (US), Nov 1 (AP) Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Saturday, the National Hurricane Centre said in an advisory. It’s centred 270 miles (435 kilometres) southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because in 2005, after the season ended meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name, but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending November 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.