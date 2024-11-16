ADVERTISEMENT

Troops, armoured cars and patrol boats protect G20 summit

Updated - November 16, 2024 05:28 pm IST - RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil deploys troops, restricts air traffic, and increases security for G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Reuters

Soldiers patrol with a battle tank the Enseada de Botafogo with the Sugar Loaf mountain in the background ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit on November 15, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil has deployed troops, armoured vehicles and naval ships to reinforce security around the summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies who meet on Monday (November 18, 2024) and Tuesday (November 19, 2024) at Rio de Janeiro’s bayside Museum of Modern Art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air traffic, including the use of drones, has been restricted and flights cancelled for two days at the domestic Santos Dumont Airport nearby.

Authorities are taking no chances after a failed bomb attack on Brazil’s Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Police said a right-wing activist killed himself with explosives outside the court after trying to enter with a homemade bomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Army soldiers patrolled the vicinity of the museum, streets were closed off to traffic and armoured cars parked outside the building where G20 leaders will gather.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
G20 summit in Brazil: Looking forward to meaningful discussions, says PM Modi ahead of Brazil trip

Naval boats patrolled the scenic Botafogo Bay between the museum and Rio’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, while marines ran ashore from landing craft on an adjacent beach.

“We can deploy troops very quickly from our naval base by using the sea as an access route if we need to reinforce security here,” Marine Captain Goncalves Maia told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal police said they swept the museum for bomb risks and positioned snipers around the building to protect the 84 leaders and ministers expected to attend the summit.

The government implemented a so-called Guarantee of Law-and-Order measure that allows temporary deployment of military forces during the summit with the power to detain and arrest any suspect.

“We are operating at the highest level of security possible given the stature of the foreign authorities that will be here,” said Federal Police Director Andrei Rodrigues.

A security force of 26,000 members, including 2,900 military personnel, will police the area and protect the summit venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US