Troop cuts to to continue in Iraq, says U.S.

Iraq and the United States affirmed their commitment to the reduction of U.S. troops in Iraq, a statement from the two countries said.

“Over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces,” the statement, published on Thursday, said.

Iraq’s Parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq, and United States and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown.

