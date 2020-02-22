Trapped at home, Hubei residents feel the strain

During weeks holed up in her grandmother’s apartment with 10 relatives and eating a restricted diet, Chinese teenager Li Yuxuan says tempers have frayed.

Ms. Li and her family are among the millions of people across China’s Hubei province, epicentre of the COVID-2019 outbreak, who are subject to official orders to stay at home.

Officials and volunteers have sealed off buildings, erected barricades and stepped up surveillance to ensure compliance with the ban on movement, measures that are taking a toll on many in the community.

“Every day there’s fighting. Every day we sigh. Every day I’m scolded,” Ms. Li, 19, said, using WeChat from the apartment in Ezhou, a city near the provincial capital of Wuhan. Ms. Li said the family had eaten the same combination of white rice, cabbage and peanuts for three weeks, stinting on portions due to limits on the numbers of people from each household allowed out to shop.

Cities and villages across China have taken measures to prevent the spread of the virs, but the protocols in Hubei are the most extreme.

The province, which is home to 60 million people, announced a “sealed management” policy a week ago that effectively prevents residents from leaving their homes, further isolating a population that has been living under a transport lockdown since late January.

Hubei’s sealed management policy depends heavily on residential committees, a network of volunteers who carry out government and Communist Party orders at the grassroots level in coordination with private employees of residential compounds.

Non-residents are also caught in the Hubei net, with many who were in the province to visit relatives over Lunar New Year now stuck far from their homes and livelihoods. “The rent, the water bill, the electricity bill, I still have to pay them,” said Cao Dezhao, 28, who owns a small IT business in Jinan, in eastern Shandong province, but is stuck in Wuhan after he came to visit his in-laws. “I could be bankrupt at the end of this epidemic.”

Experts say that essential needs, including monitoring of mental health, should be ensured for people under quarantine or containment measures.