Translations from Tamil, Malayalam among finalists for National Awards in U.S.

October 14, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - New York

Fiction originally written in Tamil and Malayalam and poetry in German and Arabic are among this year's finalists for National Translation Awards in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the American Literary Translators Association announced lists of six finalists in prose and poetry, with winning translators in each category receiving $4,000.

Among the finalists for prose are B. Jeyamohan's Stories of the True, translated from Tamil by Priyamvada Ramkumar; and Sheela Tomy's debut novel Valli, translated from Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil.

Other prose nominees include Thuan's novel Chinatown, translated from Vietnamese by Nguyn An Ly; Mikolaj Grynberg's I'd Like to Say Sorry, But There's No One to Say Sorry To, translated from Polish by Sean Gasper Bye; and Monique Ilboudo's So Distant from My Life, translated from French by Yarri Kamara.

The late Nobel laureate Nelly Sachs' Flight and Metamorphosis, translated last year from German by Joshua Weiner with Linda B. Parshall, is a finalist for poetry; along with Phoebe Giannisi's Cicada, translated from Greek by Brian Sneeden; and Wong May's translation from the Chinese for the compilation In the Same Light: 200 Tang Poems for Our Century.

Nominees also include Iman Mersal's The Threshold, translated from Arabic by Robyn Creswell; Venus Khoury-Ghata's The Water People, translated from French by Marilyn Hacker; and Ananda Devi's When the Night Agrees to Speak to Me, translated from French by Kazim Ali.

Winners will be announced on November 11.

