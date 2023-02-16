1 killed, 3 injured in train blast in Pakistan’s Punjab

February 16, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Lahore

At one person was killed and three injured in a blast inside a passenger train in Pakistan’s Punjab province on February 16, officials said.

The explosion occurred inside the Jaffar Express when it was on its way to Rawalpindi from Quetta, they said.

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, police sources said the blast happened inside the washroom of the passenger train when it reached Chichawatni, a district in the province.

Confirming the injuries and casualties, Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali said the nature of the blast was yet to be determined, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Multan Deputy Superintendent Hammad Hasan said a team from the counter-terrorism department has arrived at the spot and is collecting evidence.

“As soon as we get some information, we will share it with the media,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

“The Railways has not released any official statement regarding the attack. Police investigations are also underway,” Mr. Hasan said.

The train service on the route has been suspended.

In January, at least eight people were injured on the same train after a blast in a bogie. The explosion damaged two bogies of the train as well as the railway track, The Tribune Express reported.

