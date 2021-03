In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is pulled by one of the tugboats on March 29, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

CAIRO

29 March 2021 19:11 IST

The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was fully floated on Monday and traffic in the waterway would resume, the canal authority said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the ship moving and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the canal

