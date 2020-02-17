Toxic gas leak kills 5, sickens dozens in Karachi port city

A toxic gas leak killed five people and sickened dozens of others in a coastal residential area in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said Monday.
The source of the leak, which occurred on Sunday night, and the type of gas that had leaked were not immediately known. There was no suspicion of sabotage.
Authorities said they became aware of the incident when people in the Karachi neighborhood of Kamari, which is close to the main port where incoming ships anchor, suddenly started rushing to the area’s hospitals with severe breathing problems overnight, police chief Adil Malik told reporters. On Monday, officials were still trying to determine where the gas leak started and what caused it.
Karachi is the capital of southern Sindh province, Pakistan’s largest city and also the country’s chief commercial hub. It also has oil refineries nearby.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.