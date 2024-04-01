GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourist revenue in Kenya climbs above pre-pandemic level

Americans accounted for the largest number of 2023

April 01, 2024 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

AFP
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Revenue from tourism in Kenya jumped nearly a third in 2023 over the previous year beating the pre-pandemic numbers, according to the Tourism Ministry.

Kenya has been a major tourist destination in East Africa, traditionally attracting visitors from across the world to its wildlife parks and Indian Ocean beaches.

A ministry report seen by AFP on March 31 said revenue rose 31.5% last year to hit 352.5 billion shillings (nearly $2.7 billion). But per capita spending in dollar terms by the 1.95 million visitors fell.

“Despite the increase in the number of visitors in 2023 as compared to 2022, the average per capita expenditure in U.S. dollars decreased significantly,” the report said. “This is partly attributed to the sustained depreciation of the Kenya shilling against the major currencies.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism brought in about $2.24 billion in 2019 from two million visitors or about 10% of GDP. Americans accounted for the largest number of 2023 arrivals at 2,65,310, followed by Ugandans (2,01,623), Tanzanians (1,57,818) and 1,56,700 from the United Kingdom.

The ministry hopes to welcome 2.4 million tourists this year.

In January, Kenya’s immigration services said the first batch of foreign tourists had arrived under a simplified “visa-free” entry system it hoped would encourage more visitors.

Related Topics

Kenya

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.