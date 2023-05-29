ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist boat overturns on Italian lake, at least 1 dead; several remain missing

May 29, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - MILAN

Italian media report that a sudden storm overturned a boat on Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, with at least one person confirmed dead

AP

A tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, with at least one person confirmed dead, Italian media reported.

Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew, the news agency ANSA reported. Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.

