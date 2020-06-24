Tourism-dependent Maldives toopen up for visitors in mid-July

Colombo

Case numbers are lower than expected, says President.

The Maldives has decided to re-open its borders for international travel from July 15, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has said, as the Indian Ocean archipelago tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy and vital tourism sector.

“This will provide much needed relief to our Tourism Industry and accelerate the country’s economic recovery,” Mr. Solih told a media conference in Male on Tuesday.

Tourism accounts for over 70% of the country’s GDP and coronavirus (COVID-19) forced Male to shut down its capital and atolls to visitors, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

According to data published by the Maldives’s Ministry of Health, the country, which is home to some four lakh people, has reported 2,238 cases as of COVID-19 and eight deaths as of Wednesday, with a total recovery rate of 81.72 %.

Observing that COVID-19 had taken a toll on the entire world, Mr. Solih pointed to case numbers being “much lower than health authorities initially expected” and a “drastic decrease” in the number of active cases. “Much of this can be credited to the Government’s early interventions to halt viral spread, and the proactive efforts of our health authorities to test, trace and isolate positive cases,” he told the media.

According to a statement from his office, prayers in congregation are expected to resume in July, while students will return to classrooms, and restaurants and cafes will open for dine-in service.

Meanwhile, the Indian mission in Male has evacuated 5,000 Indians who were stranded in the country, through special flights and by sea. So far, 210 Indians in the Maldives tested positive, according to official sources in Male.