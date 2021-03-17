‘Tough’ to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 1, says Biden

U.S .President Joe Biden warned that a deadline to withdraw all American soldiers from Afghanistan by May 1 as part of a deal with the Taliban was possible but “tough”.
“Could happen, but it is tough,” Mr. Biden said when asked in a TV interview broadcast on Wednesday.
“I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave,” he said while taking a direct swipe as his predecessor Donald Trump. “The fact is that that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the President, the former President worked out,” he said.
“The failure to have an orderly transition from the Trump presidency to my presidency, which usually takes place from election day to the time he’s sworn in, has cost me time and consequences.
“That’s one of the issues we’re talking about now, in terms of Afghanistan.”
Reacting to Mr. Biden’s comments, the Taliban warned of “consequences” if the U.S. failed to meet the deadline.
“The Americans should end their occupation in accordance with the Doha deal and fully withdraw their forces from Afghanistan by May 1,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
“If they don’t do it, be it for any reason and pretexts, then they will be responsible for the consequences,” the spokesman said.
He added that “the people of Afghanistan will make their decision”.
