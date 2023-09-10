HamberMenu
Tough lessons from a war

Students in Ukraine celebrated the start of their school year on September 1, marking the second straight year of school during wartime

September 10, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Adithya Narayan

Ever since Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, air raids have become the norm and schools, which have doubled up as relief shelters, have come under attacks consistently. Authorities in Ukraine have tried to circumvent this problem by switching to online classes. But Russia’s constant attacks on Kyiv’s infrastructure facilities and power grid mean officials’ efforts have had little results.

To make things worse for many children, the 18-month-long war comes on the back of the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. Together, they have compounded children’s learning crisis by giving way to a fourth year of disrupted education. Conservative estimates suggest that more than 1,300 schools have been destroyed and more than 2 million children have been prevented from attending school as a result of the invasion.

Despite these odds, on September 1, students in Ukraine celebrated the start of their new school year — also called the ‘Day of Knowledge’. It marked their second straight year of school during wartime. Around 3,40,000 children enrolled for first grade in the country on September 1. By now, classrooms have shifted to underground bunkers and Soviet-era metro stations in many parts of the country. As the war grinds on, the students try their hand at a fresh start.

Photo: AFP

Fresh start: Students attending a ceremony celebrating the ‘Day of Knowledge’ in Irpin in the northwest of Kyiv on September 1.

Photo: AFP

Makeshift facilities: A classroom prepared for students in a subway station.

Photo: AFP

Happy faces: Students celebrating the ‘Day of Knowledge’ in a subway station.

Photo: AFP

Cleaning up: Ukrainian rescuers clear debris after a drone hit an educational establishment in Kharkiv in August.

Photo: Reuters

Taking cover: Students sheltered inside a metro station during an air raid alert attend a lesson in May.

Photo: Reuters

First steps: Students of the first grade celebrating the start of the new school year.

Photo: Reuters

Getting ready: A six­year­old boy prepares for the first day of school.

Photo: Reuters

Untold miseries: A local school damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Avdiivka near the frontline in Donetsk region.

Photo: AFP

Class begins: School children take part in a ‘first bell’ ceremony in a newly opened school in Mariupol.

