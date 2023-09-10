Tough lessons from a war

September 10, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Ever since Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, air raids have become the norm and schools, which have doubled up as relief shelters, have come under attacks consistently. Authorities in Ukraine have tried to circumvent this problem by switching to online classes. But Russia’s constant attacks on Kyiv’s infrastructure facilities and power grid mean officials’ efforts have had little results.

To make things worse for many children, the 18-month-long war comes on the back of the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. Together, they have compounded children’s learning crisis by giving way to a fourth year of disrupted education. Conservative estimates suggest that more than 1,300 schools have been destroyed and more than 2 million children have been prevented from attending school as a result of the invasion.

Despite these odds, on September 1, students in Ukraine celebrated the start of their new school year — also called the ‘Day of Knowledge’. It marked their second straight year of school during wartime. Around 3,40,000 children enrolled for first grade in the country on September 1. By now, classrooms have shifted to underground bunkers and Soviet-era metro stations in many parts of the country. As the war grinds on, the students try their hand at a fresh start.

Fresh start: Students attending a ceremony celebrating the ‘Day of Knowledge’ in Irpin in the northwest of Kyiv on September 1.

Makeshift facilities: A classroom prepared for students in a subway station.

Happy faces: Students celebrating the ‘Day of Knowledge’ in a subway station.

Cleaning up: Ukrainian rescuers clear debris after a drone hit an educational establishment in Kharkiv in August.

Taking cover: Students sheltered inside a metro station during an air raid alert attend a lesson in May.

First steps: Students of the first grade celebrating the start of the new school year.

Getting ready: A six­year­old boy prepares for the first day of school.

Untold miseries: A local school damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Avdiivka near the frontline in Donetsk region.