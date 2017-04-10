Top Pakistani militant killed in encounter

A top militant in Pakistan, who was wanted in several terror attacks including the 2014 Karachi airport attack, has been killed in an encounter by security forces in Sindh province.

Kamran Jamshed Bhatti, who was affiliated with the Naeem Bukhari faction of Lashkar-i-Jhangvi (LJ), was killed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in an encounter in Sukkur on Sunday night.

“He was a very high profile militant who was wanted in several terrorist attacks,” Additional Inspector General (Counter-Terrorism) Sanaullah Abbasi said.

The encounter took place on leads provided by four militants recently arrested by the CTD in Karachi, AIG Mr. Abbasi said.

Bhatti was wanted for facilitating the attack on Karachi’s international airport in June 8, 2014 in which 26 people and 10 militants were killed and the Mehran naval base in May, 2011 in which 18 people, including four terrorists, were killed.

“His killing is an important step forward for the counter terrorism department as he had recently returned from Baluchistan and was planning fresh terrorist attacks in Sindh,” Mr. Abbasi said.

He also said that they were intelligence reports that Bhatti was also planning to become part of the ISIS in Pakistan.

He said the militant was also linked to some suspects arrested last year for their alleged involvement in the killing of renowned Sufi Qawwal Amjad Sabri last.