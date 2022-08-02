World

Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in Afghanistan in U.S. operation

Ayman al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaeda leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, August 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP
AP WASHINGTON August 02, 2022 03:40 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 03:48 IST

A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaeda target, adding that "there were no civilian casualties.”

President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EDT address to the nation.

Mr. Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on August 31, 2021, after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Mr. Biden said the U.S. would not let up on its fight against terrorism in that country or elsewhere.

“We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” he said.

“We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it.”

Previewing the strike that would occur 11 months later, Mr. Biden said at the time, “We have what’s called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground — or very few, if needed.”

