Watch | Tonga's Underwater Volcano Erupts

16 January 2022 21:00 IST

On Saturday, the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai erupted, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the U.S. GOES satellite imagery captured the eruption of the underwater volcano early Saturday morning. The eruption caused a tsunami across portions of coastal Alaska and California.

The eruption cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world still anxiously trying to get in touch to figure out if there were any injuries and the extent of the damage. Even government websites and other official sources remained without any updates.

