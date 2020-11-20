International

Toll rises to 28 after Uganda clashes: Police

Twenty-eight people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of detained Opposition leader Bobi Wine this week, police said on Friday.

Mr. Enanga added that 375 people had been arrested with some suspects due to appear in court Friday, among them popstar-turned-presidential candidate Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi. Protests were sparked by the arrest on Wednesday of Mr. Wine ahead of a rally.

Mr. Enanga claimed the protests were “part of a loosely coordinated campaign” and not spontaneous. “All indicators reveal these were not just impromptu actions,” he said.

