Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine's Poltava rises to 55

The strike hit the Poltava military communications institute on Tuesday, September 5, according to Ukrainian officials who did not specify how many of the victims were military or civilians

Updated - September 05, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Kyiv

AFP
Ukrainian servicemen wait outside a military educational facility after it was hit by Russian missiles in Poltava, eastern Ukraine on September 3, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen wait outside a military educational facility after it was hit by Russian missiles in Poltava, eastern Ukraine on September 3, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's city of Poltava rose to 55 with over 300 wounded, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The strike hit the Poltava military communications institute on Tuesday (September 5, 2024), according to Ukrainian officials who did not specify how many of the victims were military or civilians.

On Tuesday (September 5, 2024), the official toll stood at 51 people killed in one of one of the single deadliest strikes of the two-and-a-half-year war.

"Poltava -- the death toll from a Russian missile attack on an educational institution in the city has risen to 55. 328 people were injured," Ukraine's emergency services said.

People could still be trapped under the rubble, it added, two days after two ballistic missiles hit the city, in central Ukraine.

The attack triggered widespread condemnation including from Washington, which denounced it as "another horrific reminder of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality".

Putin says he's constantly in touch with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine conflict

It also prompted criticism in Ukraine after unconfirmed reports said the strikes had targeted an outdoor military ceremony. Many commentators blamed officials for letting the event take place despite the threat of attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the strike.

Russia said a missile attack it launched on the Ukrainian city of Poltava had targeted a Ukrainian army "training centre" and that the strike had achieved its "objectives".

Published - September 05, 2024 07:06 pm IST

