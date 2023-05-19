Toll in Nigeria clashes between herders and farmers rises to 85

May 19, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - Jos, Nigeria

The death toll rose to 85 from clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria that also displaced thousands of villagers, local officials said on May 18.

The clashes broke out Monday in Plateau State that straddles the divide between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south, and which has struggled with ethnic and religious violence for years.

Thirty people were previously reported to have died. It was unclear what prompted the violence, but tit-for-tat killings between herders and farmers often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.

"Eighty-five bodies (were) recovered," the chairman of the local government council Daput Minister Daniel told AFP in Mangu district.

He said some people had been wounded, without giving a number, while "several houses have been destroyed and many people are now displaced."

Joseph Gwankat, a community leader from the local Mwaghavul Development Association, confirmed the toll of 85 to AFP.

Mr. Gwankat said that 57 people were injured in the attacks and were being treated in hospital. There was no other confirmation of that figure.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), which visited the area on Wednesday, said that "thousands of people" were displaced by the attacks.

"We could see houses that were still burning," Juni Bala, director of search and rescue at SEMA, told AFP. "We couldn't go further because (the) youth were angry."

"The situation on the ground is very bad. Children and women by (the) thousands were moving on the road," he said. "They need shelter, food, beddings, non-food items."

Police said that five people had been arrested in connection with the violence.

"Heavy security presence has been deployed," police spokesman Alfred Alabo said. "So far calm has been restored to the general area."

The Nigerian branch of rights group Amnesty International condemned the violence.

"These deplorable attacks took place at a time when the affected farming communities in Mangu were cultivating their farms and demonstrate complete disregard for human life," Amnesty Nigeria tweeted.

"The Nigerian authorities must do more to protect the people and bring the actual perpetrators of these attacks to justice."

In April, nearly 50 people were killed when gunmen attacked a village in neighbouring Benue State, in violence local officials blamed on herdsmen.

Benue has been among the hardest hit by clashes between farmers and herders who are accused of destroying farmland with their cattle grazing.

Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu, who takes the helm of Africa's most populous nation later this month, is facing multiple security challenges.

The military is battling a 14-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast, separatist tensions in the southeast, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and kidnappings by armed criminals across the country.

Violence has been on the rise in the last few weeks after a brief calm period during the February presidential and March state elections.

On Tuesday, a U.S. convoy carrying local staff and accompanied by police officers was attacked by gunmen in southeast Nigeria's Anambra State, killing at least four of the travellers.