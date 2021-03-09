Toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98, 615 wounded: Vice President

Malabo

The toll from accidental explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and the surrounding area rose sharply on Monday to 98 dead and 615 wounded, the Vice President said.

The blasts on Sunday, involving ammunition stocks and explosives at the camp in the country's economic hub Bata, devastated buildings at the compound and countless houses in surrounding residential areas.

"At the moment, we deplore 98 dead and 615 injured," Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue wrote on his Twitter account.

