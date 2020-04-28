International

Tokyo Olympics 2021 | Japan would ‘scrap’ Games if not held next year, says Mori

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori speaks in teleconference with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori speaks in teleconference with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo Thursday, April 16, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said that the Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be “scrapped” if it could not take place then, according to an interview published on Tuesday.

With the epidemic’s worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether a further delay might be needed.

“No. In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped,” Mr. Mori said in the interview with Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports, when asked if the Games could be postponed again until 2022.

