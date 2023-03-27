ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo demands China to free Japanese national detained in Beijing

March 27, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - TOKYO

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that Japan's embassy in China was informed by the Chinese authority that a Japanese man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating domestic law.

AP

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. | Photo Credit: AP

Tokyo has demanded that China release a Japanese national who was detained in Beijing earlier this month, Japan’s top government spokesperson said on March 27.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that Japan's embassy in China was informed by the Chinese authority that a Japanese man in his 50s was taken into custody in Beijing earlier in March over allegedly violating domestic law.

ALSO READ
China asks Japan to stop 'right-wing' provocations on East China Sea islands

Mr. Matsuno said the Japanese government has since demanded the early release of the Japanese national. Japan also requested that Chinese authorities allow the man access to Japanese consulate officials. He said Japan's government is providing as much support for the man as possible, including communicating with relevant parties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Inc. acknowledged that the man detained in Beijing is an employee of the firm, but declined to disclose further details, including his name, position and whether he is based in China. The company said it was seeking information from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

There have been more than a dozen other cases involving Japanese citizens who had business or other connections with China being arrested over allegations including spying. A Japanese diplomat was detained for questioning in 2022 and was released hours later, prompting strong protests from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Tokyo and Beijing have been increasingly at odds in recent years as Japan considers China's growing influence in the region as threat to its national security and the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US