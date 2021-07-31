Tokyo daily COVID-19 infections hit record high

Nationwide cases totalled 12,341 as of 6:30 p.m. local time, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest ever for Japan and up 15% on the day

Newly-reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.

Nationwide cases totalled 12,341 as of 6:30 p.m. local time, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest ever for Japan and up 15% on the day, underscoring a rapid rise in infections across the country.

The new records come a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka its state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August and expand it to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka in light of the recent spike in infections.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes' village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The organisers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place.

"We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes' village for sightseeing is something that should not happen," Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told a daily briefing.

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, a person cannot enter any Olympic facilities.

Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games related purposes, such as sightseeing.