Tokyo court orders journalist to pay damages to woman reporter in suit over alleged rape

A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered prominent reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen ($30,375.55) in damages to a woman journalist in a civil lawsuit related to her allegations he had raped her.

The 30-year-old woman journalist, had sought 11 million yen in damages for her suffering after prosecutors declined to indict Yamaguchi following her complaint to police that he had raped her while she was unconscious.

Yamaguchi, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, had filed a counter-suit seeking 130 million yen in damages from her. The court on Wednesday ruled against his suit.

The woman journalist made waves in 2017 when she took the rare step of going public with allegations that Yamaguchi, a senior television reporter known for his reporting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had raped her in 2015 after she met him for drinks to discuss an offer to help her find a job.

She fought back tears as she spoke through a megaphone to reporters and supporters after the verdict outside the court, saying she felt “full of gratitude.”

“I’m so happy,” she said, her voice breaking at times with emotion.

The journalist has said she was also trolled on social media by critics.

The events formed the subject of a BBC documentary, “Japan’s Secret Shame”.

She wrote in her book that police had obtained an arrest warrant against Yamaguchi but it was not implemented.

She also wrote that the arrest was called off at the last minute by a senior police official, whom she did not identify.

The journalist suggested in the book that she might have been given a date rape drug but that she had no way to know. Yamaguchi wrote in a magazine article in 2017 that he had “neither seen nor heard of the date rape drugs” the journalist mentioned and that she had been “overconfident about the amount of alcohol and drank too much”. The journalist was an intern at Reuters during the time she said the rape occurred. She left Reuters in June 2015.

Prosecutors later decided not to bring charges.

A civil judicial panel later rejected the journalist’s appeal to force a prosecution, saying it had found no grounds to overturn the prosecutors decision.

At the time, opposition lawmakers questioned whether Yamaguchi had received special treatment because of his close ties to Abe.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has denied there were any irregularities regarding the case.

The head of the National Public Safety Commission, which oversees the police, also denied in parliament that there were any problems with the investigation, media reported at the time.

Legislators revised Japans century-old rape law in 2017 to include harsher penalties, including raising the minimum punishment for rapists to five years in prison from three.

The reforms, however, left intact controversial requirements that prosecutors must prove violence or intimidation was involved or that the victim was incapable of resistance, prompting calls from academics, activists and psychiatrists for further changes to the law.