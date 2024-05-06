ADVERTISEMENT

TOEFL scores to be now valid for all Australian visa purposes: Educational Testing Service

May 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

TOEFL scores now valid for Australian visas, ETS confirms, boosting opportunities for Indian students and professionals

PTI

TOEFL is accepted by more than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries. (Representational Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scores for English language test TOEFL will now be considered valid for all Australian visa purposes, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) announced on May 6.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) was put under review by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) last July and the scores were no longer being accepted.

ETS, the Princeton-based agency, which conducts the test, said the scores for exams taken on or after May 5, 2024, will be considered valid for the purpose.

Australia is a preferred choice for Indian students and working professionals, with over 1.2 lakh Indian students studying in Australia last year. “Further, with nine Australian universities amongst the top 100 global universities as per the latest QS World University Rankings, Australia offers world-class higher education and post-study work opportunities,” said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

TOEFL is a standardised test to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers wishing to get enrolled in English-speaking universities.

The test is accepted by more than 12,500 institutions in more than 160 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98% of universities in the U.K.

