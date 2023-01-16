Timeline | Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal

January 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

In Nepal’s deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, at least 68 passengers were killed when the aircraft they were in crashed before landing at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, civil aviation sources in Kathmandu confirmed on January 15. The aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines had 72 people onboard including four crew members and 15 foreign passengers on board. Officials said that four bodies are yet to be recovered.

Nepal’s air transport sector has been plagued by accidents due to poor maintenance, insufficient training and lax standards. The country also has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, with approaches flanked by towering mountains that challenge even accomplished pilots.

Here is a timeline of major air disasters to hit the country in recent years:

May 29, 2022

A Twin Otter plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air crashes shortly after takeoff from Pokhara in western Nepal, killing 22 people.

March 12, 2018

A flight from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka crash-landed at Kathmandu airport, skidding into a football field where it bursts into flames. Fifty-one people were killed in what was the deadliest aviation accident in the country for decades.

February 24, 2016

A Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air crashed into a hillside in Myagdi district, killing all 23 people on board.

February 16, 2014

Eighteen people were killed when a Nepal Airlines flight crashed in Arghakhanchi district, with rescuers finding body parts and debris strewn across the mountainous countryside.

September 28, 2012

A plane flying 19 people towards Mount Everest went down in flames on the outskirts of the Nepali capital, killing everyone on board including seven Britons and five Chinese citizens.

May 14, 2012

Fifteen people died when an Agni Air plane carrying Indian pilgrims crashes near the treacherous high-altitude airport of Jomsom in northern Nepal, while six made a miraculous escape.

September 25, 2011

A small plane taking tourists on a sightseeing trip around Mount Everest crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board.

December 15, 2010

All 22 passengers and crew on board a passenger plane that crashed in eastern Nepal were killed. Most of the victims were pilgrims from Bhutan, with one U.S. citizen also among the dead.

August 24, 2010

A small Agni Air plane crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 14 people on board including four Americans, a Japanese and a British national.

September 28, 1992

All 167 people on board a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu, in Nepal’s worst-ever air accident.

(With AFP inputs)

