TikTok gets reprieve in U.S. as judge halts download ban

Washington

28 September 2020 22:27 IST

Its request to suspend full ban from Nov. 12 gets rejected

A U.S. federal judge on Sunday halted a politically charged ban ordered by the Donald Trump administration on downloads of the popular video app TikTok, hours before it was set to take effect.

District Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the White House has called a national security threat alleging that its Chinese parent firm is tied to the Beijing government.

The opinion was sealed, so no reason for the decision was released in a one-page order by the court in Washington.

The Trump administration order sought to ban new downloads of the app from midnight but would allow use of TikTok until November 12, when all usage would be blocked. The judge denied TikTok’s request to suspend the November 12 ban.

Judge Nichols heard arguments on the free-speech and national security implications of the ban on the Chinese-owned app.

TikTok lawyer John Hall said a ban would be “punitive” and close off a public forum used by tens of millions of Americans.