TikTok back in Pakistan after ban revoked

TikTok was running again in Pakistan on Saturday after a provincial court lifted suspension of the popular social media service but ordered it to address complaints that it hosted objectionable content.

Freedom of speech advocates have long criticised creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan’s internet and media.

Tiktok said on Wednesday it had removed more than six million videos from its Pakistan service in the past three months alone — around 15% featuring “adult nudity and sexual activities”.


