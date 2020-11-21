Tigray fires rocket into neighbouring region

It raises worries conflict could escalate

Rebel forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region fired rockets on Friday at the distant capital of the neighbouring Amhara region, Amhara authorities said, raising worries the conflict could spill into a wider war.

Two weeks into the conflict, the United Nations said it was making plans for as many as 2,00,000 refugees fleeing into neighbouring Sudan, and made an urgent appeal for $200 million to assist them.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people have been killed and tens of thousands of refugees have fled from fighting in Tigray, raising questions of whether Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed can hold his ethnically diverse nation together.

“The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1:40 a.m. in Bahir Dar,” Amhara government’s communications office said. The rockets caused no damage, it said.

A local journalist and another resident in Bahir Dar said they heard two explosions.