Tiger Woods hospitalized after being involved in car accident

Golf star Tiger Woods was injured on Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Mr. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Mr. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Mr. Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Mr. Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.

A call to Mr. Woods’ agent went to voice mail.