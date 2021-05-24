Tiger poacher wanted for 20 years arrested

The Bangladesh police have arrested a notorious poacher wanted for 20 years and believed to have killed around 70 endangered Bengal tigers.

Local police chief Saidur Rahman said Habib Talukder — nicknamed “Tiger Habib” — lived next to the forest and would flee whenever officers raided the area. “Acting on a tip-off, we finally succeeded and sent him to jail,” he said.

Talukder’s hunting ground was the vast Sunderbans mangrove forest region straddling India and Bangladesh.

“He’s a dangerous man who could fight alone with Mama (tiger) inside the forest,” said local honey hunter Abdus Salam.