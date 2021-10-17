Tibetans protest in Greece over Beijing Olympics, held

Athens

17 October 2021 22:42 IST

Tibet activists on Sunday staged a protest at the Acropolis in Athens against the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, ahead of the lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Monday. Three activists were arrested, according to the Greek police.

The activists waved the Tibetan flag, chanting ‘Boycott Beijing 2022’ and ‘Free Tibet’ “just 48 hours before the Olympic Torch will be handed to Beijing in the very same place”.

Advertising

Advertising