Three teachers killed near Kenya’s Somalia border in a suspected militant attack: police

Three teachers were killed in Kenya near the country's border with Somalia in a suspected attack by al Shabaab militants, a police report seen by Reuters said on Monday, in what would be the latest assault by the group since the new year.

The militia also attacked a local police station and destroyed a telecommunications mast in the attack in the early hours of Monday in Garissa county, the report read.

