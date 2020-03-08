Three Saudi princes arrested over ‘plot’ to unseat Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia released images of King Salman carrying out his royal duties on Sunday, after a stunning purge of at least two Princes, including his brother and nephew for allegedly plotting a coup.

Saudi royal guards on Friday detained the trio in a move that signals Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tightening grip on power.

Tightening grip

The detentions also raised speculation about the health of the 84-year-old King and whether Prince Mohammed’s succession to the throne was imminent. But the official Saudi Press Agency posted photos of the King presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Saudi Ambassadors to Ukraine and Uruguay.

A source close to the Saudi leadership said the Crown Prince was “in control”.

The purge was carried out “after an accumulation of negative behaviour by the two princes,” the source added without elaborating.

Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef were detained after they were accused of plotting a palace coup aimed at unseating the Crown Prince, heir to the Saudi throne, sources said.