Three Russian cosmonauts return safely from International Space Station

The trio arrived at the station in March

AP Moscow
September 29, 2022 17:07 IST

Crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is assisted by specialists while leaving the Soyuz MS-21 space capsule after landing in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on September 29, 2022, in this still image taken from live broadcast video. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three Russian cosmonauts returned safely on September 29 from a mission to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft carrying Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov touched down softly at 4:57 p.m. (1057 GMT) at a designated site in the steppes of Kazakstan about 150 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan.

The trio arrived at the station in March.

For Mr. Artemyev, the mission marked a third space flight that has brought his total time spent in orbit to 561 days.

Mr. Matveyev and Mr. Korsakov each logged 195 days on their first missions.

As the Soyuz capsule was descending on a big striped red-and-white parachute under clear skies, Mr. Artemyev reported to the Mission Control that all members of the crew were feeling fine.

