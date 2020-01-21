International

Three rockets hit near U.S. embassy in Baghdad

more-in

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital’s high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

The United States has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
Iraq
unrest, conflicts and war
armed conflict
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 6:01:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/three-rockets-hit-near-us-embassy-in-baghdad/article30612370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY