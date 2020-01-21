Three rockets hit near U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital’s high-security Green Zone, security sources told AFP, with no immediate reports of casualties.
Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.
The United States has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.
