Three earthquakes rock Philippines

Panicky office workers stand on the grounds of an office building in the financial district of Makati in Manila on April 8, 2017, after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

Ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9, they jolt Batangas province on the main island of Luzon

Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9 struck Batangas province on the Philippines main island Luzon on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quakes, about 90 km (55 miles) south of the capital Manila, occurred over a period of about 20 minutes, said the USGS.

A Reuters reporter felt a tremor for over a minute in the Makati business district of Manila.

The region has experienced tremors since earlier this week. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

