ADVERTISEMENT

Three-party coalition govt. in Iceland collapses, new election set for November

Published - October 14, 2024 09:09 am IST - Reykjavik

AFP

Bjarni Benediktsson | Photo Credit: AFP

Iceland’s three-party coalition government collapsed on Sunday over disagreements on policy issues, Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said, with new elections to be held in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Benediktsson, head of the conservative Independence Party, told presspersons that tensions had mounted within the left-right coalition on issues ranging from foreign policy to asylum seekers and energy.

The coalition had been made up of the Independence Party, the Left-Green Movement and the centre-right Progressive Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issues “were less discussed in the last election than need to be discussed now”, Mr. Benediktsson said, emphasising “how different the (Left-Green) Movement’s vision for the future is, compared to what I want to stand for”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is best if the government has a common vision,” he told the online media site Visir , adding: “It’s disappointing when projects run aground or circumstances change.”

He said he would meet on Monday with Iceland’s President Halla Tomasdottir to submit a proposal for the dissolution of Parliament and parliamentary elections at the end of November.

Mr. Benediktsson took over as Prime Minister in April 2024 after Katrin Jakobsdottir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US