Three Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes 

Three Palestinians died on Thursday as Israeli forces launched fresh raids into the West Bank flashpoint district of Jenin, a week after a gunman from there went on a deadly shooting spree in Tel Aviv.

Israel has poured additional forces into the West Bank and is reinforcing its wall and fence barrier with the territory after four deadly attacks in the Jewish state have claimed 14 lives, most of them civilians, in the past three weeks.

In a clash near Jenin on Thursday morning “two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack,” the Palestinian health ministry said. Hours later, the Ministry announced the death of another 45-year-old Palestinian.

The Israeli Army said it came under attack from a crowd in Kafr Dan, a village northwest of Jenin. “Dozens of Palestinians violently attacked the soldiers, shot at the forces and hurled IEDs (improvised explosive devices) at them, endangering their safety,” the Army said. “The soldiers responded with live ammunition.”