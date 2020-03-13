International

Three new cases in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Friday said three more people had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 5. All are undergoing treatment. Sri Lanka has suspended issuing visas for Europeans for two weeks and enforced a two-week quarantine period for Sri Lankans arriving from Europe.

